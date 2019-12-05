Nine area firms make Newsweek’s ‘Most Responsible Companies’ tally

Six Westchester County firms and three in Fairfield County have been named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.”

The list, compiled with Statista, was based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey. Analysis covered three CSR subsectors: Environmental, social and corporate governance.

The survey evaluated 2,000 U.S. public companies, with the top 300 making the final cut.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, based in Tarrytown, was the top Westchester company, coming in at #25 with a total score of 82.2. It was followed by Xylem in Rye Brook (#55, 77.8); Mastercard in Purchase (#60, 77.4); IBM in White Plains (#67, 76.3); PepsiCo in Purchase (#188, 68); and ITT in White Plains (#269, 61.7).

In Fairfield County, XPO Logistics in Greenwich came in at #95 with a score of 73.9, followed by United Rentals in Stamford (#129, 71.3) and Xerox in Norwalk (#179, 69). United Rentals was founded by Bradley Jacobs, who is the founder, chairman and CEO of XPO.

Topping the Newsweek survey was HP, based in Palo Alto, which scored 94.4. It was followed by Cisco Systems of San Jose, California (91.2) and Dell of Round Rock, Texas (90.3).