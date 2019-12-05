7-Eleven to open at Trumbull’s Westfield Mall

The newest tenant arriving at Trumbull’s Westfield Mall will be a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Best known for its proprietary snacks including the Big Bite hot dog and the Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, 7-Eleven will occupy a space next to J.C. Penney on the mall’s second level. Construction is now underway on the store, which is set to open in January. The chain has posted a sign at the site seeking potential employees.

The Trumbull location will be the eighth 7-Eleven store in Fairfield County, joining two in Danbury and one each in Bethel, Fairfield, Norwalk, Southport and Stratford. The Westfield Mall’s most recent new tenant was a Haagen-Dazs ice cream parlor that opened next to the lower level food court last month.