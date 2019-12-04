Frontier Communications taps Bernard Han for chief executive role

Frontier Communications Corp. has announced the appointment of Bernard L. Han as president and CEO. Han, who will also become a member of the board of directors, succeeds Daniel McCarthy, who is leaving the Norwalk-based company.

Han comes to Frontier from DISH Network, where he served as executive vice president of strategic planning from 2016 to 2018 and was chief operating officer from 2010 to 2016 and chief financial officer from 2006 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he was CFO at Northwest Airlines and CFO and chief marketing officer at America West Airlines.

“Bernie is a proven industry leader who has a broad-based background with a long track record of developing organizational talent and enhancing financial and operational performance while driving and navigating strategic shifts in the industry,” said Pamela D. A. Reeve, independent chairwoman of Frontier’s board of directors.

“He brings a disciplined approach to operations management, having led turnaround initiatives at DISH Network that increased profitability, enhanced customer experiences and reduced churn rate. The finance committee and entire board are confident that, as CEO, Bernie will further Frontier’s efforts to drive operational improvements in our business while continuing to evaluate the company’s capital structure.”