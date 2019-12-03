HomeServe USA acquires Tennessee-based ServLine

HomeServe USA is acquiring Sunbelt Group’s ServLine business division, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ServLine was launched in 2014 and works with 144 rural water utilities in 18 states through an exclusive affinity partnership with the National Rural Water Association with 28 State Rural Water Associations.

The company provides a proprietary leak adjustment product to the utilities that is designed to help cover high water bill costs that result from leaking water pipes on a homeowner’s property, as well as a water and sewer service line protection program. The utilities that are partnered with ServLine have 27,000 customer homes under the water and sewer line protection program and 465,000 homeowner connections covered under the leak adjustment program.

“ServLine’s unique business model will enhance what HomeServe can offer to our 700 municipal and utility water partners and their customers,” said John Kitzie, CEO of Norwalk-based HomeServe USA. “By acquiring ServLine and its strong partnership with the National Rural Water Association, HomeServe will be able to provide even more customers a wider variety of solutions for their homes. The acquisition strengthens HomeServe’s position in the market as the leading provider of home repair solutions.”

The acquisition is the fourth for HomeServe over the past 12 months, following its purchase of the Ohio-based Geisel Heating in December 2018 and the Washington, D.C., metro area CroppMetcalfe and Cobb Electric in March and August.