PepsiCo acquires BFY Brands, maker of Hudson Valley-based PopCorners

PepsiCo Inc. has announced its acquisition of BFY Brands, the Hudson Valley-based maker of the PopCorners line of snacks. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BFY Brands’ products include Flex Protein Crisps and Flourish Veggie Crisps. The company employs approximately 750 people and operates manufacturing facilities in Middletown and Liberty. Upon the completion of the acquisition, BFY Brands will report to PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America division.

“BFY Brands offers distinctive products that deliver the great taste and ingredients consumers are looking for,” said Steven Williams, CEO at PepsiCo Foods North America. “Their production capabilities will support the growth of our existing, more-nutritious snack brands.”