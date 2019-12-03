MGM Empire City President/COO Uri Clinton resigns

Clinton was instrumental in the company's push for a Bridgeport casino

Uri Clinton has resigned as president and chief operating officer of MGM Empire City in Yonkers, less than a year after taking the job.

In addition to overseeing Empire City, which MGM Resorts International acquired along with Yonkers Raceway in 2018 for $850 million, Clinton was involved with MGM’s attempts to build a $675 million casino in Bridgeport’s Steelpointe Harbor.

MGM has also filed a federal lawsuit against the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes’ efforts to build a casino in East Windsor, Connecticut, which would ostensibly pose a threat to the nearby MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, which opened in 2018.

Clinton was heavily involved with MGM’s efforts to convince lawmakers to allow Empire City to introduce table games prior to the scheduled 2023 lifting of a moratorium on new casinos in New York State.

MGM did not provide details about Clinton’s resignation, instead saying only that he would remain with the company as a consultant.