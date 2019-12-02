Lacrosse Unlimited opens store in Fairfield

Lacrosse Unlimited has opened its newest Fairfield County retail store at 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off in Fairfield.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited promotes itself as the world’s largest purveyor of equipment, apparel and footwear related to men’s and women’s lacrosse. The company operates more than 40 locations in 12 states, primarily in the Northeast.

Within Fairfield County, Lacrosse Unlimited also operates stores in Danbury, Greenwich and Norwalk. In Westchester, the company’s sole retail presence is in Mount Kisco.