David Kooris new president of Stamford’s Downtown Special Services District

Kevin Zimmerman
David Kooris has been named president of Stamford’s Downtown Special Services District, effective Jan. 6.

David Kooris with Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, right. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media.

Kooris – who is deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and a member of Stamford’s Board of Finance – replaces Sandy Goldstein, who is retiring on Dec. 31 after 26 years at the helm of the organization that she formed.

The district extends from I-95, north to the top of Latham Park. Mill River Park is the western boundary and Grove Street provides the eastern boundary. Its mission is “to manage, enhance and promote the downtown experience,” according to its literature.

A Fairfield native, Kooris – whose resume includes serving as a DSSD board member, as a member of Stamford’s Board of Representatives, and as economic development director for Bridgeport – will exit his DECD post on Jan. 3. He may stay on Stamford’s Board of Finance, depending on a ruling by the city’s Board of Ethics.

