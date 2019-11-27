Wilton’s Sh’nnong Beverage Co. debuts CBD infused iced teas

Sh’nnong Beverage Co. is rolling out a new line of iced teas infused with Cannabidiol (CBD).

The Má Functional Iced Teas line includes three flavors: Oolong Peach Spark, Lavender Berry Chill and Emperor Spice Cleanse. Oolong Peach Spark has 40 mg of natural caffeine while the other teas are caffeine-free.

Each product features a CBD+ blend with up to 20 different herbs and spices. The products will be sold through The Vitamin Shoppe chain at a suggested retail price of $4.99; the products are also available locally at Village Market in Wilton and Peter’s Market in Weston.

Headquartered in Wilton, Sh’nnong Beverage Co. was co-founded by Jill Beraud, who was previously president of Starbucks & Lipton Joint Ventures at PepsiCo, where she oversaw the tea portfolio that included Pure Leaf Teas.

“When my business partner Charlie Herbstreith and I originally discussed this idea, it reminded me of my time at PepsiCo when kombucha and coconut water were just emerging,” said Beraud. “However, given the far-reaching benefits of CBD, this is a much bigger white space.

“The Vitamin Shoppe is the perfect launch partner for us,” she continued. “They are establishing themselves as CBD Central across multiple categories and have tremendous in-store expertise in health, wellness and nutrition.”