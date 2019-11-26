Audi dealership to replace New Rochelle Stop & Shop

The New Roc Stop & Shop will be replaced by an Audi dealership.

The New Rochelle City Council had hoped to replace the store with another grocery, but instead it is poised to become an Audi dealership. Plans call for the 65,000-square-foot building to undergo major renovations that will include a community center on its second floor.

Some zoning changes will be required before Audi can take possession of the property; the earliest it would open on Harrison Street is 2021.

Stop & Shop announced its plans for the New Rochelle location earlier this year. “After a thorough review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease at 28 Harrison St. in New Rochelle,” according a statement. “Our intent is to operate the store through February 28, 2020, the end of the lease, after which we will close this location.”