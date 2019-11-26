Diageo and HBO release ‘Silicon Valley’-inspired Tres Comas Añejo Tequila

Diageo is teaming with HBO for Tres Comas Añejo Tequila, a drink created on the network’s comedy series “Silicon Valley.”

This is the second collaboration between the Norwalk-based Diageo and the cable television network, following the release of a series of whiskies inspired by “Game of Thrones.” In the case of Tres Comas Añejo Tequila, the product is given a back story as the invention of Hanneman, a flashy “Silicon Valley” tech mogul played by Chris Diamantopoulos who claims the product will “re-billionize” his bank account.

Tres Comas Añejo Tequila is distilled from 100% blue weber agave and aged in American oak barrels for more than a year. It is available at a suggested retail price of $44.99.