Home Entertainment Diageo and HBO release ‘Silicon Valley’-inspired Tres Comas Añejo Tequila

By
Phil Hall
Diageo is teaming with HBO for Tres Comas Añejo Tequila, a drink created on the network’s comedy series “Silicon Valley.”

Chris Diamantopoulos as Russ Hanneman in “Silicon Valley.” Photo courtesy Diageo.

This is the second collaboration between the Norwalk-based Diageo and the cable television network, following the release of a series of whiskies inspired by “Game of Thrones.” In the case of Tres Comas Añejo Tequila, the product is given a back story as the invention of Hanneman, a flashy “Silicon Valley” tech mogul played by Chris Diamantopoulos who claims the product will “re-billionize” his bank account.

Tres Comas Añejo Tequila is distilled from 100% blue weber agave and aged in American oak barrels for more than a year. It is available at a suggested retail price of $44.99.

