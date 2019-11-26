Stamford’s Octagon in media partnership with Minor League Baseball

The Stamford-based sports marketing and media agency Octagon has entered a partnership with Minor League Baseball to develop a long-term content, media and distribution strategy for the organization.

The new partners have already conducted digital research of the league’s fans and an overview of the current digital platform, and are now developing a media content and distribution to identify, secure and grow new opportunities.

Minor League Baseball, which claims a footprint that covers 81% of the population, has been aiming to expand the diversity and inclusivity of its fan base by creating the Copa de la Diversión initiative to engage with Hispanic communities, and the MiLB Pride initiative to reach the LGBTQ population.

“There is no U.S. sports property comparable to Minor League Baseball,” said Daniel Cohen, Octagon’s senior vice president in the Global Media Rights Consulting Division. “With more than 6,700 games and 16,000 hours of live content annually available to fans, MiLB’s reach and live content breadth is in a league of its own. We look forward to engaging with new media and technologies to push the envelope on distribution and consumption that connects the next generation of fans with the stars of tomorrow playing in Minor League Baseball.”