Greenwich’s W. R. Berkley combines health care businesses

Greenwich insurance holding company W. R. Berkley Corp. is combining its two health care-centric operating units, BerkleyMed and Berkley Healthcare, into a single operating unit under the name Berkley Healthcare.

The newly combined operating unit is designed to provide a broader and more cohesive array of products and services to health care providers. Gregg A. Piltch has been appointed president and Collin J. Suttie has been named chairman of Berkley Healthcare, effective immediately.

“With a strong foundation of professional liability and financial lines products and services, Berkley Healthcare is well positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the specialized needs of businesses in the health care sector,” said W. R. Berkley Corp. President and CEO W. Robert Berkley, Jr. “This structure will allow us to better allocate our resources across the platform and increase the pace at which we are able to respond to the market.”

Under the new structure, the enhanced BerkleyMed team will be responsible for all medical professional coverages, while the Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines team will be responsible for financial lines.

By combining those two lines into the new Berkley Healthcare entity, the company believes it can better respond to the changing needs of the growing and evolving health care industry. In addition to introducing new and enhanced products to market, Berkley Healthcare will also offer additional coverages such as workers’ compensation, environmental and cyber in conjunction with other Berkley companies.

Berkley Healthcare traditionally provided customized, comprehensive professional liability solutions and a suite of financial coverages, including directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability and errors and omissions to the health care community.