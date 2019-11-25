Charlotte Russe returning to Stamford Town Center

Charlotte Russe is returning to Stamford Town Center in time for the holidays.

The teen apparel retailer, which is eying a mid-December opening at the Stamford mall, filed for bankruptcy in February and began liquidating its assets in March. It has emerged from bankruptcy and is looking to expand again under new owner YM Inc.’s U.S. subsidiary A&M LLC.

In addition to Charlotte Russe, YM such other brands as Sirens, Urban Planet and Stitches.

Charlotte Russe is one of the few national retail chains to bounce back from bankruptcy; other brands like Payless, Forever 21 and Dressbarn seem unlikely to return. According to research firm Coresight, more than 8,600 stores are slated to close in 2019; to date, there have been 48% more store closings announced than in all of 2018.

In addition, Taubman Centers, the real estate investment trust that owns the 853,000-square-foot Stamford Town Center, recently announced that the mall is for sale.