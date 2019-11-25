The Botsford Drive-In, a Newtown dining option for over 40 years, will serve its last hot dogs on Nov. 30.

The restaurant, a familiar sight at 282 South Main St., has been owned and operated by the Castagna family line for three generations. Although the town does not usually permit drive-through restaurants – pharmacies and banks are allowed to feature them – the Botsford’s drive-through window existed before that ordinance went into effect.

Newtown made an exception to the drive-through statute for a new Starbucks location at 73-75 Church Hill Road Plaza, which opened earlier this year.

The property is scheduled to be sold Dec. 5 and will be developed as another business.