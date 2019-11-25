AT&T to bring 5G service to Bridgeport market

AT&T has announced plans to introduce 5G service in the Bridgeport market by February 2020.

The service will be available to those using AT&T’s new low-band 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, which is available for pre-orders beginning today.

The Bridgeport area is the only Connecticut market where AT&T is rolling out its 5G service, which will also be made available across New England in Boston and Providence and in the New York City area.

“When we introduced the U.S. to 5G last year, we started with a business-first and experience-based strategy to lay the foundation for innovation to come,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Consumer. “We’re now introducing consumers to the future of wireless with broad 5G service.”

Gov. Ned Lamont welcomed the arrival of 5G service from AT&T, issuing a statement that called it “critical if we want to be ahead of the curve on technology that will help businesses flourish and grow jobs in our state.

“There is a direct connection between the ability of nearly every sector of our economy to conduct business and their ability to connect to high-speed networks,” he continued. “I want Connecticut to be ahead of the curve, and that’s why we’re working with our state’s telecommunications companies to deploy 5G service here.”