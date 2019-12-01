ConnectiCare opens retail center in Norwalk, considering expanding Bridgeport presence

ConnectiCare has opened a retail center in Norwalk, its sixth overall, and is considering expanding its presence in Bridgeport – all part of what it says is an ongoing effort to better integrate itself into the communities it serves.

The centers, which the Farmington-based insurer began opening in 2016, are each staffed by up to nine associates who work to answer questions from the public about health insurance and open enrollment; Medicare enrollment for 2020 goes through Dec. 7, while those seeking coverage through Access Health CT (AHCT), the state’s health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act, for next year face a Dec. 15 deadline.

Associates are also available to help ConnectiCare members maximize their benefits, determine the best health plan for themselves and their families, and manage their accounts, according to ConnectiCare Director of Retail Operations Laurie Blier.

Blier, who was the director of the insurer’s call center services and customer experience for 20 years before taking over the centers four years ago, said the centers represent “taking our customer service one step further. Meeting customers face-to-face, in person, gives people a better sense of connection.”

Even longtime customers can benefit from visiting the centers, she said. “I spoke with one person who had done everything online last year, and they ended up saving $300 a month after coming in,” Blier said. “They’re not necessarily up-to-date on the premium tax credit rules and other rules that can benefit them. That’s the kind of thing we can explain.”

ConnectiCare also works closely with Access Health, she added, noting that AHCT representatives are onsite at its larger centers in Waterbury and Manchester to supplement the insurer’s outreach, “which makes it much smoother for customers.”

Joining those two centers are facilities in Farmington, Newington, Bridgeport at 4551 Main St. and, as of Oct. 15, Norwalk at 64 N. Main St. That site was chosen after what Senior Director, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Kimberly Kann said was an extensive search that included Stamford.

“We ultimately felt that Norwalk’s location, basically in the middle between Greenwich and Stamford, was the best for us,” Kann said. “Plus we looked at the demographics that were coming to Bridgeport, a high amount of whom were people from the Norwalk/Stamford area.”

The Norwalk operation’s lease extends only through September of next year, something that Blier said was ConnectiCare’s standard approach.

“We usually go in with a temporary lease for a year or so, to be sure we’re in a really great spot,” she said. “We take a temporary, open, short-term lease to see how the customer traffic is, and then can decide on whether to expand it.”

The 1,600-square-foot space has a second floor of roughly the same size, she said, describing its traffic and feedback as being very positive so far. Five associates rotate in and out of the Norwalk operation.

As for the Bridgeport location, which is attached to a CliniSanitas Medical Center — ConnectiCare formed a partnership with that multinational health business group in 2016 – Blier described it as “pretty small but very busy. At this time of year we have two associates there who are seeing people back-to-back, which is a little crazy. We’re looking for a larger center to accommodate more customers.” Whether that would be instead of, or a complement to, the existing location has yet to be determined, she said.

Customers are encouraged to make appointments, especially during open enrollment, although about 80% of those coming through the doors are walk-ins, Blier said. She noted that in addition to insurance advice and sales, the centers offer a number of supplementary services, including exercise programs, nutrition classes and support groups for Alzheimer’s patients and their families, among others.

Such centers are unique to ConnectiCare, Kann noted. “We’ve been serving Connecticut residents for 38 years,” she said, “and it’s important for us to be able to physically meet with them and discuss their needs.”