Healthfirst opens first Westchester community office in Yonkers

Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health insurance company, has opened its first Westchester community office at 13 Main St. in Yonkers.

A grand opening ceremony was held earlier this week with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano in attendance. The new office will be open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the staff will include representatives fluent in Spanish, Russian and several African languages.

Healthfirst stated that it has more than 3,000 members in Westchester since it first entered the county in late 2018. The company’s Westchester members have access to programs including Medicaid Managed Care, Medicare Advantage Plan, managed long-term care, and individual and family qualified health plans.

“As a hyper-local, community-based plan, we are excited to be putting down roots in the Westchester community and help with the growing health needs of the area,” said Errol Pierre, Healthfirst’s senior vice president for state programs.

“With the opening of this location,” he continued, “we now have 23 community offices across the New York Metropolitan area, including the New York City boroughs and on Long Island. We aspire to be an integral part of the neighborhoods we serve while having a positive impact on health.”