Stamford’s Sublime Communications unveils Serena Williams Jewelry marketing campaign

Stamford’s Sublime Communications has unveiled its brand campaign for Serena Williams Jewelry, a new 70-piece collection designed by the tennis star and diamond manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi.

The new campaign will initially encompass social media, digital marketing and out-of-home advertising, and may be expanded into broadcasting. Williams will be featured modeling the line of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, which will be sold through specialty jewelers and department stores at price points ranging from $299 to $9,999.

Williams launched the line on Nov. 8 via Instagram.