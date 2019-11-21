Trumbull to consider five proposals for construction of new senior center

Trumbull’s Community Facilities Building Committee will review five proposals for construction of a senior center on Nov. 21, with a vote tentatively set to take place at that meeting.

The vote would narrow the list to two proposals, which would then be subject to a public survey before final approval is given.

One bid involves a single-story, 22,000-square-foot building with 150 parking spaces on Church Hill Road that would cost about $13.8 million. A second proposal would add a basement with 5,000 feet of event space and 7,000 feet of storage, and would cost roughly $16.7 million.

A third proposal for that site is a 60,000-square-foot building that includes the main floor and basement, as well as a 32,000-square-foot space for future expansion, at a cost of $24.5 million.

The other bids involve establishing the center at the Long Hill administrative building at 6254 Main St., which houses Trumbull’s Board of Education. Budgeted at $13.6 million for 44,000 square feet and $21 million for 66,000 square feet, neither proposal includes basement and storage areas.