Molly Solomon named president at NBC Olympics Production in Stamford

Molly Solomon, an 11-time Emmy Award winner, has been named executive producer and president of the Stamford-based NBC Olympics Production.

Solomon, who is lead production executive for NBC Sports Group’s Golf Channel, was also named executive producer for that network.

Solomon began working with NBC Sports Group in 1990 as a researcher and held a variety of positions over the span of 10 Olympic telecasts, including coordinating producer for the games held between 2006 and 2012. She also produced the opening ceremony and primetime show for the 2012 London Games.

“To lead NBC Sports’ Olympic production team is an immensely rewarding opportunity in a 30-year career,” Solomon said in a statement. “I can’t wait to dig in and work more broadly on the Tokyo Olympics, which will be the biggest media event in the world.”

Solomon takes over the Olympics production helm from Jim Bell, a 28-year NBC veteran who left the network earlier this month. Bell had also been an executive involved in the production of “Today” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The New York Post reported Bell was in talks to join an unnamed Democratic candidate’s campaign for the 2020 presidential nomination.