Construction to start on $7M clubhouse at Fairfield golf course

Groundbreaking on a $7 million clubhouse at Fairfield’s H. Smith Richardson Golf Course took place on Wednesday.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Nov. 25 and will involve expanding the clubhouse space from 6,700 to 9,200 square feet. The new facility will also be repositioned so that the dining room and patio will be overlooking the finishing 18th hole of the course.

In addition, the project includes renovating and expanding the cart barn and increasing parking to nearly 200 parking spaces.

The work by Werner Construction Inc. will replace the Richardson course’s original clubhouse, which opened in 1972. The new clubhouse is tentatively set to open by Labor Day 2020. The course, at 2425 Morehouse Highway, will remain open in the spring and summer during construction.