People’s United to close branches in Greenwich and Westport

People’s United Bank has announced plans to close 18 branches in Connecticut, including two in Fairfield County.

The branch closings follow the $759 million acquisition of United Financial Bancorp Inc., the holding company for United Bank, by People’s United Financial Inc., the holding company for People’s United Bank. When the acquisition was announced in July, People’s United CEO Jack Barnes acknowledged the transaction would result in branch closings.

Within Fairfield County, the branches designated for closing are the former United Bank locations at 415 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich and 370 Post Road East in Westport.

The other Connecticut branches to be shut down are located across Hartford, New London and Tolland counties. The closings are are expected to take place between December and April.

The Bridgeport-headquartered People’s United is also shuttering three branches in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area.