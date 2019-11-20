White Plains’ Elevate Nutrition launches $1M crowdfunding campaign

White Plains plant-based supplement company Elevate Nutrition is seeking to raise $1.07 million in a crowdfunding investment campaign on the StartEngine platform.

According to the firm, investments in the campaign will be limited to between $300 and $107,000 per investor. Company co-owners Paul and Jillian Salomone valued their company at $5 million and will conduct the crowdfunding effort through Jan. 30.

“Our products sell out so quickly, our manufacturers can’t keep up,” Jillian Salamone said. “We are looking for investors so that we can keep a constant inventory flow and launch more new, exciting, and truly unique products.”

“Prospective investors in the Elevate name should take into consideration the fact that, to date, we’ve seen a 142% year-over-year growth since our inception, and have sold more than 10,000 units and counting,” Paul Salomone said.