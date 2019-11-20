Two Fairfield County doctors fined by Medical Examining Board

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has levied fines against two Fairfield County doctors and accepted the surrendered medical license of a third.

According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Laurence Kirwan of Stamford was fined $12,500 for a lack of adequate documentation while prescribing medication to three of his employees who were also patients from 2009 to 2017, according to a consent order.

It is the second time Kirwan was reprimanded and fined by the board. In 2017, he was fined $2,500 for failing to maintain adequate treatment records and documentation regarding a surgical patient that he treated between March to July 2014.

Cornelia Gallo, a Westport physician, was fined $10,000 and her license was placed on probation for 12 months following a complaint by the state Department of Developmental Services to the state Department of Public Health regarding her care for a patient.

Gallo’s probation will require her placement under practice supervision and her attendance at courses in documentation; laboratory testing pertinent to prescriptions; and in skills in dealing with patients with limited communication, their guardians and case managers.

Separately, Stamford physician Ajay Ahuja agreed to voluntarily surrender his medical license after facing disciplinary action from the board and criminal charges in connection with his prescribing practice.

Ahuja’s license to prescribe medicine was revoked by federal authorities in February after a two-year investigation into his prescription activities that resulted in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raid on his office. As a result of his license surrender, the board will drop any pending investigations related to his practice.