Ray Dalio to release follow-up to best-seller ‘Principles’

Bridgewater Associates founder and co-chairman Ray Dalio will release his next book, “Principles for Success,” on Nov. 26.

The 600-page tome, the followup to Dalio’s 2017 best-seller “Principles: Life & Work,” which sold more than 2.2 million copies and was printed in 34 languages, will be released in hardcover and Kindle editions by Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster.

According to a press release, “Principles for Success” will provide readers with strategies on “how to approach the events everyone encounters in their lives in order to develop their own principles from them,” with tips on setting goals, taking risks and challenges, learning from mistakes and dealing with ego.

“Principles for Success” is the third book by the Westport hedge fund executive. Last year, he published “Template for Understanding Big Debt Crises” as a $50 hardcover text, a $15 eBook and a free PDF.

“I’m now at a stage in my life in which the most important thing I can do is help others be successful, which is why I am now passing along the principles that helped me,” said the 70-year-old Dalio. “It is really gratifying for me to hear from so many people how these principles have radically improved their lives.”