Coldwell Banker-HomeAdvisor renovation platform debuts regionally

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, is teaming with HomeAdvisor on the regional introduction of RealVitalize, a digital platform designed to provide sellers with home improvement resources prior to or during the home listing period.

According to the companies, homeowners that list their properties with a participating brokerage company will be able to make nonstructural home improvements and repairs using a service professional from the HomeAdvisor network. The brokerage covers the upfront costs of the repairs, which will be repaid by the seller when the property sale closes or the listing expires.

Participation in RealVitalize does not require additional fees and the properties are not limited by a minimum listing price. The projects covered by the program include staging, appliance purchasing and installation, handyman services, painting, kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

Realogy Partners, the parent company of Coldwell Banker, collaborated with HomeAdvisor earlier this year in pilot program tests of RealVitalize in Florida’s Orlando and Tampa markets, and in the Denver and Columbus, Ohio, metro areas. The program has since been expanded to Houston and Los Angeles and is now available in the Connecticut and Westchester County market areas, with a national rollout slated for later in the year.

“The partnership with HomeAdvisor gives our real estate agents an advantage over similar programs because they are removed from managing the home improvement process, allowing them to focus on marketing and selling homes,” said Joe Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County. “Today’s home sellers and buyers are looking to real estate professionals to provide solutions for an easier home transaction process, which occurs through RealVitalize. It is a favorable program for all parties.”