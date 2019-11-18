Three Gold Coast localities among nation’s priciest 100 ZIP codes

A trio of localities within Fairfield County’s Gold Coast represented Connecticut in PropertyShark’s newly published ranking of the nation’s 100 priciest ZIP codes.

Riverside’s 06878 ZIP code ranked 70th on the list, with a 2019 median home sale price of $1.63 million. Old Greenwich’s 06870 ranked 71st with a 2019 median home sale price of $1.625 million. And Greenwich’s 06830 took 95th place with a 2019 median home sale price of $1.45 million.

The Fairfield County localities seemed like affordable housing compared with top ranked 94027 in Atherton within California’s San Mateo County, where the 2019 median home sale price was $7.05 million.

The most expensive East Coast ZIP code was 11962 for Long Island’s Sagaponack, with a median sale price of $4.3 million. No locality in Westchester made the top 100 list.