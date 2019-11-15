Report: Bridgeport, Stamford among best CT cities for rental investment properties

Bridgeport and Stamford were cited as being among the best locations in Connecticut for the purchase of residential rental investment properties, according to a report issued by TurboTenant, an online platform for landlords.

Bridgeport topped the list, earning praise as a “smart choice where there are almost 150 leads per property with two weeks on the market – this will save time and money on marketing.” TurboTenant also noted how Bridgeport’s landlords “can expect a great return on their investment as the increase in home values is 14.7% with the median sale price only around $200K – much lower than a lot of New England.”

Stamford ranked fourth on the list, behind New Britain and Waterbury, with TurboTenant assuring landlords that they “can expect an average of 155 leads per property. It won’t be hard filling your property with the best tenants in 16 days or less.”

TurboTenant generated its data findings based stats on the average number of leads a rental property received, along with the average number of days a property was on the market.