Joel Sendek joins Sema4 as CFO

Stamford genomic testing firm Sema4 has hired Joel Sendek as chief financial officer.

Sendek brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector to his new job, including overseeing the initial public offerings in his work as CFO at Spero Therapeutics and in the same position at Forward Pharma.

Earlier in his career, he was a senior equity research analyst covering the biotech field and leading health care equity research at Stifel Financial Corp. and Lazard, and was senior director of corporate development at Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

“As Sema4’s growth continues to accelerate, building relationships with patients and providers to provide more actionable clinical guidance, Joel’s experience with fundraising and running the finances of publicly traded companies will be invaluable,” Sema4 founder and CEO Eric Schadt said.