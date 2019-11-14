New leasing activity at 1311 Mamaroneck Ave.

CBRE, the exclusive leasing agent for 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, has announced that it has arranged for three leases covering 91,000 square feet in the 350,000 square foot Class A office complex.

Two of the leases are renewals. The law firm McCullough, Goldberger and Staudt LLP renewed its lease for 10,000 square feet of space. The orthopedic specialty benefit management company Orthonet renewed the lease on its 60,000 square feet of office space.

A new seven-year lease has been signed by Ice Data Service, Inc., a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange. That company is occupying 21,000 square feet.

The four-story building was opened in 1982 and acquired in 2014 by Onyx Equities LLC based in Woodbridge, New Jersey. It has undergone renovations that CBRE said now total $6.5 million. Amenities include a recently remodeled fitness center, conference facility, a café with outdoor seating, a new lobby and covered and surface parking and shuttles to the Metro-North train stations in both Mamaroneck and White Plains.

The property encompasses 27 acres and the building itself features three interconnected wings, each having its own private entrance. CRE said there is a block of 100,000 square feet of space available in the eastern portion of the building.

“Leasing momentum is strong at 1311 Mamaroneck Ave. as tenants recognize the unique opportunity that the building presents in a market with limited Class A availability,” said Jacqueline Novotny, a member of the CBRE team handling the building’s leasing.

She said that the private shuttle service running between the building and the train stations on the New Haven Line or the Harlem Line “enables employee recruitment from Fairfield and Westchester counties along with New York City, which was a key determining factor in Ice Data Services’ decision to relocate to the building.”