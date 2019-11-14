Bedford Hills’ SavATree acquires New Canaan’s Pauley Tree & Lawn Care

Bedford Hills-based lawn care company SavATree has acquired Pauley Tree & Lawn Care of New Canaan in a move SavATree said will reinforce its presence in Fairfield County. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SavATree provides tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Western regions. Property programs include customized, organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care.

Pauley was founded in 1975. Owner Bob Horan will remain to serve customers and facilitate the transition. Clients will have access to a range of professional pruning, plant health care, organic services, and lawn care, as well as new service options.

“We have long praised the benefits of harmoniously working with nature,” Horan said. “We’re happy to have found a partner that shares the same environmentally sensible philosophy.”