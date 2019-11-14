Home Food & Beverage PepsiCo named preferred beverage company for Carnival Cruise LIne

PepsiCo Inc. has entered a partnership to become the preferred beverage company on Carnival Cruise Line’s North American fleet.

carnival cruise PepsiCoThe partnership covers the Purchase-based PepsiCo product line, including Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee, Gatorade, Naked Juice, Bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf iced tea and its soda brands. The financial terms of the partnership were not made public.

Carnival Cruise President Christine Duffy said the pair of corporate titans share a “commitment to sustainability, including a reduced reliance on plastics, and alternative ways to deliver and serve water and other beverages.”

