Suez snags Norwalk’s $78M wastewater contract

The city of Norwalk has looked beyond the state in awarding a $78 million contract to Suez North America for the operation and maintenance of its wastewater system.

Suez, based in Paramus, New Jersey, is the U.S. subsidiary of French company Suez Environment. The 10-year contract will begin in May 2020 and cover the management of an 18 million gallons-per-day conventional wastewater treatment facility, 210 miles of sanitary sewers and 25 pump stations.

“Protecting the environment is a top priority for the city of Norwalk because it directly affects our entire community,” said Mayor Harry Rilling in a press statement. “Ensuring residents have access to basic resources, that their health is being protected, and that they enjoy a good quality of life is critical to the growth of our city.”

“Norwalk is a big win for Suez and will continue to set the standard for excellence in operations and customer service in the New England region moving forward,” said Nadine Leslie, CEO of Suez North America. “This new partnership aligns with our company’s vision to expand and bring innovation to different communities all while enhancing the customer experience.”