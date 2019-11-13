Gridiron Capital teams with Housatonic Habitat to address homeownership for veterans

New Canaan investment firm Gridiron Capital has teamed with the nonprofit Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to build homes for Danbury-area veterans and their families.

Gridiron Capital will also participate in the expansion of Brush with Kindness, Housatonic Habitat’s program of providing low-cost repairs to homeowners in need of preventative maintenance.

According to Housatonic Habitat Executive Director Fran Normann, Gridiron Capital contacted the nonprofit to address a shortage of homes for local veterans.

“We were enthusiastic to focus on this important need with a local firm which sees an ongoing commitment to this issue,” said Normann. “As we build and renovate homes, our partner families will be service members who have retired and are working to build a better life for their families.”

“At Gridiron, we have seen firsthand the importance of character traits and leadership qualities that veterans bring to both Gridiron and our portfolio companies,” said Tom Burger, managing partner at Gridiron. “Across our portfolio we employ over 500 veterans ranging from titles of CEO to traveling nurse. The unique culture and desire to win created by these individuals help drive significant growth across their respective companies. The opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity gives us, at Gridiron, a chance to thank those individuals and families who fought for our freedoms.”