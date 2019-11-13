Norwalk’s HMTX Industries leads charge for vinyl tile exemption from China tariffs

HMTX Industries, a global luxury vinyl tile manufacturer based in Norwalk, is taking some of the credit for an Office of the U.S. Trade Representative decision to exempt several companies in the industry from the 25% tariffs assessed on goods imported from China.

The exclusions include products for several companies that had submitted tariff exemption requests demonstrating that the vinyl tile was not produced in adequate quantities in the U.S. or anywhere else outside of China, and would otherwise negatively impact U.S. companies and ultimately American consumers.

The exclusion will apply retroactively as of Sept. 24, 2018 to Aug. 7, 2020.

“This one-year reprieve from the 25% taxes will allow us to keep our products affordable to the American consumer and preserve the many jobs related to sales, distribution, installation and contracting that would have been negatively impacted,” said Harlan Stone, CEO of HMTX and organizer of an industry-wide group, the American Consumers and Workers Justice Coalition.

“Over 150 companies came together, many of which are competitors, to demonstrate the unique value of these products to the overall health of the flooring industry and the construction economy as a whole,” Stone noted.

Used in both residential and commercial settings, the tile looks like real wood and stone flooring, but is touted as providing many more practical benefits.

HMTX’s luxury vinyl tile brands include Halstead, the leading supplier of the tiles to The Home Depot; residential line Metroflor; Teknoflor, its focused health care and institutional brand; Aspecta, its global contract brand for architects and designers; and Vertex, the foundation of the international supply chain for the company.