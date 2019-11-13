New vegan restaurants arrive in Bridgeport and Ridgefield

Fairfield County’s restaurant scene has expanded with the introduction of two eateries focused on vegan cuisine.

JR’s Meatless Cuisine and Juices will have its grand opening on Nov. 15 at 3927 Main St. in Bridgeport, which was formerly occupied by Kabob & Gyro. The new restaurant will cater to the breakfast, lunch and dinner crowds with vegan meals, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Chef Junior Mullings, who owns and operates the restaurant, said he was inspired by the increased public support for veganism.

“This is not a passing trend but a way of life that we are excited to share with our newly found patrons and vegan explorers,” he said.

In Ridgefield, Organika Kitchen opened at 424 Main St. on Nov. 12. The plant-based diet includes Acai Bowls, protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, juices and smoothies.

It is the third Organika Kitchen location in Fairfield County, joining the local chain’s eateries in New Canaan and Southport.