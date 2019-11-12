Contractor sues Skanska for $4.3M over Westchester Medical Center project

A contractor is suing Skanska USA Building Inc. for $4.3 million, claiming it has not been fully paid for labor and materials it supplied on the Westchester Medical Center ambulatory care pavilion construction project in Valhalla.

Dynamic Systems Inc., an HVAC contractor from Austin, Texas, sued Skanska, based in New York City, on Nov. 4 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.

“The litigation is ongoing,” Skanska spokesman Chris Villari said in an email, “and Skanska has no comment at this time.”

Westchester County Health Care Corp. hired Skanska in 2016 as the prime contractor on the $230 million project. The eight-story pavilion includes operating rooms, patient areas, an imaging center, doctors’ offices and a heart and vascular medicine institute.

Skanska hired Dynamic Systems in 2017 to install the heating and cooling system. The subcontract was originally set at $17.8 million, according to the complaint, and amended to include $4.6 million in change orders, for a total of nearly $22.5 million.

Dynamic filed a public improvement lien for $6.1 million this past May, while the structure was still being built. The pavilion was formally dedicated at an Oct. 3 ceremony.

The contractor claims it has completed all work required under the contract, but Skanska has refused to pay $4.2 million.

Dynamic accuses Skanska of breach of contract. It is asking the court to rule that the public improvement lien is valid and to award $4.2 million plus costs and interest.

Dynamic is represented by J. Scott Greer, of Lewis & Greer PC of Poughkeepsie.