James W. Kambas, Stamford attorney, dies at 88

James W. Kambas, a prominent member of the Stamford legal community, passed away at his Greenwich home on Nov. 7 at the age of 88.

Born in Bristol in 1931 to Greek immigrant parents, Kambas attended Central Connecticut State University, Columbia University Teachers College and Cornell Law School. He initially pursued a teaching career in Greenwich before becoming a lawyer in 1964 and held partnerships in the Stamford firms Durey & Pierson and its successor, Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts, where specialized in representing financial services institutions. He went on to a partnership with Roberts, Kambas, Rose & Bates, now known as Roberts & Bates PC.

During his career, Kambas served as chairman of two sections of the Connecticut Bar Association and as president of the Regional Bar Association, the predecessor of the Fairfield County Bar Association. After retiring from his legal practice, Kambas served as an arbitrator for the Connecticut Bar Association in fee disputes, as an arbitrator for the New York Stock Exchange and at the International Service Corps where he worked with law firms in Bulgaria and Croatia.

He also held volunteer leadership roles in local nonprofits including Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Stamford’s Church of the Archangels.