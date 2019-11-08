Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might be moving into Greenwich, but they will not be able to hang out in town with Regis Philbin – the longtime TV talk show and game show host is selling his Greenwich estate at a loss.

The 88-year-old Philbin put his property on the market for $4.59 million – which is less than the $7.2 million he paid for it in July 2008. The property at 56 N. Stanwich Road was built in 1997 and is located on approximately 2.59 acres. It features six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a guest house, a tennis court, a pool and a five-car garage.

Philbin’s wife Joy told the Wall Street Journal that the couple were leaving Greenwich in order to spend more time with their family in California.

“We’ve moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favorite,” she said. “We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends.”