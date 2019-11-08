WICC signs off on Bridgeport and relocates to Milford

Fairfield County’s oldest radio station has become New Haven County’s newest radio station.

WICC 600-AM has moved out of its Bridgeport offices at 350 Fairfield Ave. into a new setting at 440 Wheelers Farms Road in Milford. In its defection across county lines, WICC will join WEBE 108-FM, which recently left Westport for the Milford location. Both stations are owned by Connoisseur Media of Westport, which bought them from Atlanta-based Cumulus Media in April.

WICC began broadcasting Nov. 8, 1926, as the seventh radio station in the state and the second in Fairfield County – the first, WAAQ in Greenwich, began in 1921 and ceased operations two years later. The station broadcasts a mix of local news and talk shows with nationally syndicated programming that includes consumer advocate Clark Howard, political commentators John Batchelor and Ben Shapiro and high-tech expert Kim Komando.