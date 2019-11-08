Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires health care staffer Soliant Health

Stamford private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired education and health care staffing provider Soliant Health from the Adecco Group.

Although Olympus Partners’ press release on the acquisition did not include financial terms, Reuters reported the sale totaled $612 million.

Founded in 1991 as Elite Medical by David Alexander, the Atlanta-headquartered company provides therapists – including speech pathologists, psychologists, occupational therapists and nurses – to K-12 schools. The company also provides the life sciences market with travel nurses, allied health clinicians and clinical development specialists. Adecco Group acquired the company in July 2002 and it was rebranded in March 2003 as Soliant Health.

“Soliant plays an important role in helping school districts find the skilled resources that they need to meet the growing special education requirements of their students,” said Jason Miller, a partner at Olympus. “These strong market dynamics combined with their unique candidate-centric approach have led to remarkably consistent growth. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with David Alexander and the Soliant team.”