Norwalk, Stamford groups merge to form Norwalk/Stamford Grassroots Tennis & Education Inc.

Norwalk Grassroots Tennis & Education has merged with Stamford Youth Tennis Academy to create Norwalk/Stamford Grassroots Tennis & Education Inc. The merger will allow the larger association to identify and leverage efficiencies, and “to be bolder, stronger and more impactful in the communities they serve,” according to a statement.

“Our mission is to build strength of character and a foundation for success through tennis and education,” said Betsy McNeil, who served as executive director of the Norwalk organization and will retain the same title and role with the new Grassroots organization.

“We provide programming both on and off the court that supports the whole child – meeting their physical, academic, and social-emotional needs,” McNeil continued. “We achieve this with a relationships-first, youth development approach where we meet each child where they are and work in partnership with them to support their efforts to achieve their goals.”

Founded in 1995 as Norwalk Grassroots Tennis, the organization is dedicated to supporting underserved children with programs based on the ideals of tennis legend Arthur Ashe. The free, year-round program combines tennis instruction with academic support and character development.

Grassroots anticipates serving a core group of 200-250 children ages 5-18 in the upcoming year. Norwalk’s facility remains at 11 Ingalls Ave. in South Norwalk; that location is the site of the organization’s offices as well as the youth center and outdoor courts at the new William Rippe Tennis Center.

Stamford’s primary location is Cummings Park during spring, summer and fall. During the winter, Stamford and Norwalk children will be together for tennis at various indoor clubs in the area. Stamford kids will also have the opportunity to play at the Norwalk courts as well.

McNeil said Norwalk started programming for Stamford children in September.

“We are at a critical and exciting juncture for our organization,” she said. “As we transition into this new organization, we will embark on a strategic planning process in the coming year to take a look at where we’ve been, where we are, where we want to go and how we are going to get there. We are eager to step back and take a good look at who we are and how we can deepen and expand our impact in service and support of the increasing number of kids coming to our program.”