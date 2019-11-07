40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk sells for $16M

The 150,000-square-foot office building 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk has been sold for approximately $16 million.

Built in 1985 and adjacent to Exit 13 on Interstate 95, the eight-story building was bought in 2013 by The Davis Cos. for $16.5 million. It has a 67% occupancy rate and its tenants include Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Potoo Marketing, Technology Revealed LLC and Opoku-Serebuoh Law Associates LLC.

The Rochlin Organization represented the buyer, Valley East Management and the capital markets group of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.