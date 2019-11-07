40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk sells for $15M

The 150,000-square-foot office building 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk has been sold for approximately $15 million.

Built in 1985 and adjacent to Exit 13 on Interstate 95, the eight-story building was bought in 2013 by The Davis Cos. for $15 million. It has a 78% occupancy rate and its tenants include Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Potoo Marketing, USI Insurance, HQ Global Workplaces and L’Amy.

The Rochlin Organization represented the buyer, Valley East Management and the capital markets group of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.