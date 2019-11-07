Bruce Wheeler promoted to GM at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

Bruce Wheeler, director of production at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, has been promoted to general manager, where he will continue to oversee an average of 120 events a year.

Wheeler replaces Tom Bailey, who has become general manager of San Francisco’s Peninsula Arts Guild.

Prior to joining The Capitol Theatre, Wheeler was general manager of the Central Park Summerstage venue in New York City, and acted as tour and production manager for such artists as Regina Spektor, Jimmy Fallon, and Cage The Elephant. Before making the move into production, Wheeler spent time at record labels Caroline, MCA, and J Records.

“The history of this room is unparalleled,” Wheeler said of the 1,800-seat venue. “The job is as much of a caretaker of its legacy as it is GM. I’m appreciative of (owner Peter Shapiro’s) desire and devotion to have the Capitol Theatre continue to be one of the premiere touring and event destinations in the northeast.”