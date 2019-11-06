Carta, McAlister & Moore renew lease on Darien law office

The law firm Carta, McAlister & Moore LLC has renewed the lease on its 3,875-square-foot office space at 1120 Boston Post Road in Darien.

The firm had been based at the property since January 2012. Choyce Peterson Inc., which represented the firm in the transaction, issued a press release that stated the lease renewal included “substantially below-market base rent, free rent and a reset of the base year operating expense and real estate tax figures.” Choyce Peterson added the law firm will also receive “improved building signage, addressed HVAC concerns, and obtained a new carpeting allowance.”

“The new lease terms will allow Carta, McAlister & Moore to operate with no business interruption while lowering overall occupancy costs for our firm,” said Mark Carta, a partner at the firm.

Negotiations were handled in house by the landlord, The Deluca Construction Co.