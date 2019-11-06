Interstate + Lakeland Lumber to open Westport location

Interstate + Lakeland Lumber, a buildings material supplier serving the Westchester and Fairfield County markets, has announced it will open a new lumber yard at 760 Post Road East in Westport in December.

The Westport location will mark the fifth retail outlet for Interstate + Lakeland Lumber, which operates retail facilities in Shrub Oak, Greenwich, Stamford and Newtown. The company also runs a custom millwork and distribution center in Bethel and reload centers in Newtown and Port Chester.

“We’re excited to be bringing the Interstate + Lakeland brand to Westport and to provide excellent service to our new and existing customers,” said Sheldon Kahan, president and CEO of the Greenwich-based company.