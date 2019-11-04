StretchLab chain opens in Fairfield’s SportsPlex

Exercise studio chain StretchLab has opened in the SportsPlex at 85 Mill Plain Road in Fairfield.

The new location, owned by Andy Hicks, promotes the benefits of assisted one-on-one stretching and flexibility training classes for improving sports performance, increasing range of motion and flexibility, reducing muscle and joint pain, improving posture, and improving relaxation while reducing stress.

“We specialize in stretching, and we rely on techniques such as PNF (proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation),” Hicks said. “Our stretch leaves you feeling relaxed, but also energized and ready for action. Over time, our service can make lasting changes to your body.”

The facility is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.