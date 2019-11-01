Keep America Beautiful renews Stamford HQ lease at 1010 Washington Blvd.

Keep America Beautiful has renewed the lease for its 8,200-square-foot headquarters at 1010 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

The community improvement nonprofit’s renewal included a below-market rental rate and structured periodic free rent, as well as landlord-funded upgrades and improvements. Choyce Peterson Inc. principal John Hannigan and Vice President Adam Cognetta conducted the lease renewal negotiation with Larry Kwiat, senior vice president of leasing at leasing at SL Green Realty, who was the in-house representative of the landlord.

“Choyce Peterson’s tenant representation process produced outstanding results for our organization,” said Becky Lyons, Keep America Beautiful’s chief operating officer. “John and Adam’s keen insight into the Stamford office market and their tactful negotiation skills proved invaluable in obtaining extremely favorable lease terms.”